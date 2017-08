May 9 (Reuters) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc:

* RCI announces $25.95 million acquisition of Scarlett's Cabaret Miami

* RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc - total consideration of $25.952 million for an RCI subsidiary to acquire 100 pct of stock of JW Lee Inc

* RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc - for tax purposes, parties have elected to treat transaction as an asset purchase,