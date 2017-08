May 12 (Reuters) - RCM BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* Q1 GROUP PROFIT FROM ORDINARY BUSINESS ACTIVITY IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 388 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 381 THOUSAND)

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AFTER TAX NOW AMOUNTED TO EUR 306,000 (PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER EUR 348,000) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)