#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 2, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-RCom chairman Anil Ambani: no proposal to convert any debt to equity in next 7 mnths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Chairman Anil Ambani says:

* No proposal to convert any debt to equity in the next seven months

* Don't see need for other group cos to support rcom

* Provisions of various restructuring schemes are open to be exercised after the standstill period

* All options are open for aircom when asked if they would consider a listing

* Foreign lenders are supportive of transformation programme

* Have not given personal guarantee for rcom loans

* Jio is a separate entity, rcom is a separate entity, that will continue

* Relationship with brother Mukesh is cordial, meaningful Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy and Sankalp Phartiyal)

