BRIEF-RCom seeks cut in tax rates for telecom sector

June 2 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Communications executive Punit Garg says
* Ongoing stress in telecom industry will end up reducing 30,000-40,000 more jobs this year
* Exec says sector heavily burdened by tax, government should look at rationalisation
* Exec says reduced ebitda of sector insufficient to cover debt obligations and airwave payments
* Exec says industry seeking three year moratorium on government levies, airwave payments, taxes
* Exec says industry also seeking lowering of license and spectrum fees and mobile termination charges
* Exec says industry seeking long term loans to telecom sector under 5/25 scheme
* Exec says seeking easing of external commercial borrowings policy restrictions (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Devidutta Tripathy)