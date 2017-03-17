FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-RCS Mediagroup FY net result swings to profit of EUR 3.5 mln
March 17, 2017 / 2:01 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-RCS Mediagroup FY net result swings to profit of EUR 3.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Rizzoli Corriere Della Sera Mediagroup SpA:

* FY net profit 3.5 million euros ($3.76 million) versus loss 175.7 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue 968.3 million euros versus 1.03 billion euros a year ago

* Says sees 2017 EBITDA at around 140 million euros with EBITDA margin showing a significant growth (to 15%)

* Sees 2017 revenue slightly down (around -2%) mainly due to the termination of some advertising sales contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

