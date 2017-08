May 9 (Reuters) - RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGROUP SPA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 213.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 219.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 5.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 22 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE OBJECTIVES FOR 2017 HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED INCLUDING EBITDA TOTALLING AROUND EUR 140 MILLION