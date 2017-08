March 21 (Reuters) - Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagroup SpA:

* Sees 2017 revenue between 940 million euros ($1.01 billion) and 950 million euros, up 1 pct year on year (excluding contracts for third-party publishers ended at the beginning of 2017) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9267 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)