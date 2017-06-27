June 27 REA Group Ltd
* realestate.com.au pty has entered into agreement to
acquire majority stake in mortgage broking franchise business,
Smartline
* realestate.com.au pty also entered into strategic mortgage
broking partnership with National Australia Bank Limited
* Co to acquire a majority stake in Smartline for purchase
consideration of $67 million
* expects REA's financial services segment to contribute
revenue of between $26 million to $30 million and ebitda between
$7 million to $11 million in FY18
* realestate.com.au will acquire an 80.3% stake in Smartline
* Minority shareholders hold a put option to sell remaining
19.7% of shares which can only be exercised after three years
* If put option to sell remaining 19.7% of shares not
exercised, REA will acquire remaining shares at end of four
years
