5 months ago
BRIEF-Reading International board approved three-year business strategy
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Reading International board approved three-year business strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Reading International Inc:

* Reading International Inc- board of directors has approved a three-year business strategy prepared by management

* Reading International Inc- board has also authorized a stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $25 million of Reading's non-voting common stock

* Reading International-instructed management to inform Patton Vision that board does not have present interest in discussions about possible sale of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

