BRIEF-Reading International board approved three-year business strategy

March 6 (Reuters) - Reading International Inc:

* Reading International Inc- board of directors has approved a three-year business strategy prepared by management

* Reading International Inc- board has also authorized a stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $25 million of Reading's non-voting common stock

* Reading International-instructed management to inform Patton Vision that board does not have present interest in discussions about possible sale of co