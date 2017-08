BRIEF-Real Good Food sees 2018 EBITDA lower than earlier expected​

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Real Good Food Plc

* SAYS ‍TWO ANTICIPATED CLAIMS REGARDING ITS SUGAR PURCHASE ARRANGEMENTS HAVE NOT YET MATERIALISED DURING AUDIT PROCESS ​

* ‍CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT COSTS, WHICH HAD PREVIOUSLY BEEN CAPITALISED IN FY 2017, SHOULD MORE APPROPRIATELY HAVE BEEN EXPENSED​

* SAYS ‍EXPECTS ADJUSTMENTS AND FURTHER ACCRUED EXPENSES WILL REDUCE ANTICIPATED 2017 EBITDA TO ABOUT £2.0 MILLION ​

* SAYS FY 2018 ‍EBITDA IS NOW ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT £2.3 MILLION LOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED​