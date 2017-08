April 24 (Reuters) - REAL HOLDING I SVERIGE AB (PUBL) :

* PROPOSES DIRECTED OFFSET ISSUE OF B SHARES IN THE COMPANY

* OFFSET ISSUE ISSUE IS PROPOSED TO BE CARRIED OUT AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 4.50 PER CLASS B SHARE

* OFFSET ISSUE IS PROPOSED TO INCLUDE A TOTAL OF 1.2 MILLION B SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO A TOTAL ISSUE PAYMENT SEK 5.6 MILLION