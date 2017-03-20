BRIEF-Real Industry enters into revolving credit agreement with Bank Of America N.A.

March 20 (Reuters) - Real Industry Inc -
* On March 14, unit, for itself, as representative of other borrowers, entered into revolving credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A.
* Revolving credit agreement provides for a $110 million senior secured revolving asset-based credit facility - SEC filing
* Proceeds of ABL Facility used to repay outstanding indebtedness of borrowers party to existing revolving credit deal dated Feb 27, 2015
* ABL Facility expires on March 14, 2022