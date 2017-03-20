FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Real Industry enters into revolving credit agreement with Bank Of America N.A.
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Real Industry enters into revolving credit agreement with Bank Of America N.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Real Industry Inc -

* On March 14, unit, for itself, as representative of other borrowers, entered into revolving credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A.

* Revolving credit agreement provides for a $110 million senior secured revolving asset-based credit facility - SEC filing

* Proceeds of ABL Facility used to repay outstanding indebtedness of borrowers party to existing revolving credit deal dated Feb 27, 2015

* ABL Facility expires on March 14, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2nXmfXZ] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.