FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Real Nutriceutical says unit entered into agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 19, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Real Nutriceutical says unit entered into agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Real Nutriceutical Group Ltd:

* Acquisition in relation to acquisition of target engaging in sale and distribution of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in prc

* Deal for for a total cash consideration of rmb1.55 billion

* Seller guarantees that net profit after taxation of target group for fy ending 31 dec 2017 shall be not less than rmb70 million

* Ray Sail Investments to purchase, and Tseng Hui-Che to sell, sale shares, representing entire issued share capital of major express group Source text: [bit.ly/2oshPYO] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.