March 6 (Reuters) - Realites SCA:

* FY IFRS revenue 84.2 million euros ($89.06 million), down by 3.7 percent

* FY operating profit 4.1 million euros, up by 16 pct

* FY net profit group share at 3 million euros ($3.17 million), up 49 by pct

* Will propose dividend of eur 0.40 per share

* Objective of 1,500 lots for 2020

* Expects for 2020 surpassing the 200 million euro level of annual activity