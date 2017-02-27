BRIEF-Monroe Capital Corp announces fourth quarter results
* Monroe Capital Corporation BDC announces fourth quarter financial results
Feb 27 Realites SCA:
* FY IFRS revenue down 3.8 percent at 84.2 million euros ($89.5 million)
* Backlog at end 2016 up 54 percent at 174.6 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2lYznhJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, March 7 The Brazilian government sold $1 billion in a reopening of existing 10-year debt on Tuesday at a record low yield, a sign of investor optimism on the policy outlook for Latin America's largest economy.
* Aecon reports 2016 results including record revenue of $3.2 billion and increase in annual dividend