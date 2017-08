May 4 (Reuters) - Realogy Holdings Corp:

* Realogy reports financial results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.16 billion

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S