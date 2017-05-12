FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Realpage Inc receives request for additional information in connection with purchase agreement
May 12, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Realpage Inc receives request for additional information in connection with purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Realpage Inc:

* Realpage Inc- on May 10, 2017, received request for additional information and documentary material from doj in connection with purchase agreement

* Realpage Inc - pursuant to purchase agreement, a subsidiary of company agreed to purchase certain assets of rainmaker

* Realpage - entered fifth amendment to credit agreement among realpage, unit of Realpage party thereto, lenders party thereto & Wells Fargo Bank, national association

* Realpage Inc - amendment amends to extend funding deadline for delayed draw term loan under credit agreement from May 31, 2017 to August 31, 2017

* Realpage inc - rainmaker also received a request for additional information and documentary material from doj related to transaction

* Realpage Inc- anticipates that doj review process and consummation of transaction will be completed in 2017

* Realpage Inc - co and parties entered amendment to asset purchase agreement pursuant to which parties agreed to extend termination date to Dec 31, 2017

* Realpage - co, parties entered into amendment to purchase agreement pursuant to which parties agreed to extend termination date to December 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2q8JNxf) Further company coverage:

