Feb 27 RealPage Inc

* RealPage reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $149.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21 to $0.22

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.89 to $0.94

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.25 to $0.31

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.04 to $0.06

* RealPage Inc qtrly non-GAAP total revenue of $148.9 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year

* RealPage Inc sees 2017 GAAP total revenue is expected to be in range of $150.4 million to $152.4 million

* RealPage Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP total revenue is expected to be in range of $151.3 million to $153.3 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $652.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $157.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: