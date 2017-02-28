TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise ahead of 3-year note sale

* U.S. to sell $24 billion in three-year debt at 1 p.m. * Yields underpinned by bets on Fed rate hike next week By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, with the 30-year yield at its highest in over a month as investors made room for this week's supply of coupon-bearing government debt, led by $24 billion worth of three-year notes. Investors have also reduced their bond holdings in anticipation of an interest rate increase at the F