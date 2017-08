March 7 (Reuters) - Realty Income Corp

* Realty Income to redeem all outstanding shares of 6.625 pct class F preferred stock

* intends to redeem all 16.35 million shares outstanding of Co's 6.625 pct monthly income class F cumulative redeemable preferred stock on April 6, 2017

* Shares will be redeemed at $25 per share