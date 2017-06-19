UPDATE 1-India's market regulator tightens rules for offshore derivatives
* Regulator bans ODIs that track derivatives except for hedging
June 19 ReaLy Development & Construction Corp :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DR9uhN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Regulator bans ODIs that track derivatives except for hedging
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.