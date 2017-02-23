FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reata announces initiation of phase 2/3 study of bardoxolone methyl in treatment of chronic kidney disease
February 23, 2017 / 2:34 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Reata announces initiation of phase 2/3 study of bardoxolone methyl in treatment of chronic kidney disease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Reata announces initiation of phase 2/3 study of bardoxolone methyl in the treatment of chronic kidney disease due to alport syndrome

* Reata pharmaceuticals inc - expects data from phase 2 portion of trial to be available, and to decide on entering phase 3 portion, by year-end 2017

* Reata pharmaceuticals inc says phase 2 portion of study is open-label and will enroll up to 30 patients from 12 to 60 years old

* Reata pharmaceuticals inc - based on fda guidance, if trial is positive, year one off-treatment data could support accelerated approval

* Reata pharmaceuticals inc - based on fda guidance, year two off-treatment data could support full approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

