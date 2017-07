BRIEF-REC Silicon CEO: will own 15 pct of Julin JV if it can't pay into it

July 20 (Reuters) - SILICON PRODUCER REC SILICON ASA :

* REC SILICON CEO TORE TORVUND SAYS HAS NO OBLIGATION TO PAY $169 MILLION INTO YULIN JV IN CHINA TO KEEP OWNERSHIP AT 49 PERCENT, IF IT DOES NOT, PAY OWNERSHIP WILL BE 15 PERCENT

* REC SILICON CEO SAYS TO FIND A SOLUTION TO YULIN JV DURING THE YEAR

* THE JV FACILITY EXPECTS TO START UP THE FIRST SILANE UNIT AND FBR REACTORS IN Q4 2017

* REC CEO SAYS THERE IS NO SOLUTION TO SELL ASSETS IN U.S TO FUND YULIN JV FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)