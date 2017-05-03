Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 3 Rec Silicon Asa
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $57.5 million (Reuters poll $71.2 million) vs $68.8 million in Q1 2016
* Says lower first Q1 revenues are a result of lower polysilicon sales volumes
* Rec silicon q1 ebitda $4.6 million (Reuters poll $4.4 million) vs loss $13.4 mln in q1 2016
* Rec silicon q1 ebit loss $16 million (Reuters poll loss $19.2 million)
* Rec silicon targets 2017 polysilicon production of approximately 12,320 mt versus previous guidance of 12,500 mt
* Rec silicon targets polysilicon production of 3,040 mt in the second quarter of 2017
* Construction on Yulin joint venture plant continues to progress, and plant remains on target for start-up in second half of 2017
* Company is actively engaged in ongoing negotiations to defer company's remaining $169 million capital contributions (in Yulin JV) until after 2018
* Says expect to remain near cash neutral throughout 2017, no debt maturities in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.