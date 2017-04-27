BRIEF-Recipharm EBITDA margin falls to 12 pct in Q1

April 27 (Reuters) - Recipharm AB (Publ)

* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 1,328 million (973), an increase of 37 pct

* Q1 EBITDA SEK 159 million (136) corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 12 pct (14)

* Says despite an exceptionally weak start of year profit wise, underlying business is developing according to our plans and we maintain our sales growth and ebitda-margin objectives along with our leverage targets

* Says confident that these objectives will be achieved