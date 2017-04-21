FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Reckitt benckiser cfo says can not comment on size of any potential liabilities arising from indivior investigation
#First Republic News
April 21, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Reckitt benckiser cfo says can not comment on size of any potential liabilities arising from indivior investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

* Reckitt benckiser cfo says continues to like scholl/amope franchise

* Reckitt benckiser cfo says need to look to second half to see south korean issue work through system

* Reckitt benckiser cfo says if currencies' spot rates at 31 march stayed constant for full year, it would boost reported revenue by 8 percent

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says again that 2017 will be a "tale of two halves" w/ improvement in second half

* Reckitt benckiser cfo says remains comfortable with medium term guidance on margins

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says thinks indian demonetization could have a lingering impact on trading in country

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says underlying health business is performing well, despite current issues

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says has not found "magic" innovation in vitamins/supplements business

* Reckitt benckiser cfo says can not comment on size of any potential liabilities arising from indivior investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

