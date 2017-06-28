UPDATE 2-Cash-strapped Britons still buying electricals, says Dixons Carphone
* Shares rise as much as 3.4 pct (Adds detail, FD, analyst comment, shares)
June 28 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc:
* cyber Attack: statement to customers
* Although working round the clock to minimise the impact on customers and suppliers, do anticipate some markets will experience delays in shipping and invoicing
* Hope to be in a position to resolve this as soon as possible
* We have marshalled significant resources to rectify the situation as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
HAMBURG, June 28 Beiersdorf, the German maker of Nivea skin care products, said it was hit by a cyber attack that affected its IT and telephone systems worldwide.