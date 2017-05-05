May 5 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc:

* Announces its intention to appoint KPMG as its auditor for financial year ending 31 December 2018

* Pricewaterhousecoopers LLP, RB's current external auditor, will continue in its role and, further to reappointment by RB's shareholders