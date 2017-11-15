FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Recon Technology reports Q1 loss per share of RMB 0.97
#Market News
November 15, 2017 / 3:18 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

BRIEF-Recon Technology reports Q1 loss per share of RMB 0.97

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Recon Technology Ltd:

* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2018 first quarter and first three months financial results

* Q1 revenue RMB 12.2 million

* Q1 loss per share RMB 0.97

* Recon Technology sees annual revenue generated from Gansu Unit Project to be over RMB 50 million

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05 excluding items

* Says ‍remain confident in ability to achieve goal of a minimum 30% increase in revenues for this fiscal year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

