EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 22 RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA SPA:
* ACQUIRES FROM ASTRAZENECA EUROPEAN RIGHTS TO PRODUCTS BASED ON METOPROLOL
* THE CONSIDERATION FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS IS OF $ 300 MILLION (APPROX. € 270 MILLION) AND WILL BE FUNDED BY EXISTING LIQUIDITY AND AVAILABLE CREDIT LINES
* ROYALTIES FOR THE USE OF THE EXISTING PRODUCT BRANDS WILL BE DUE TO ASTRAZENECA FOR AN AGREED PERIOD
* METOPROLOL SUCCINATE IS A BETA‐BLOCKER FOR THE CONTROL OF HYPERTENSION, ANGINA AND HEART FAILURE
* EXISTING SALES OF THE METOPROLOL BRANDS WILL PROVIDE THE BASE TO ENTER NEW MARKETS AND COMPLETE EUROPEAN GEOGRAPHICAL FOOTPRINT Source text: reut.rs/2rJ7Mkc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings