July 27 (Reuters) - RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA SPA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 650.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 587.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 147.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 122.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Raises Full Year 2017 Targets

* Sees Fy 2017 Sales Between € 1,290 and € 1,300 Million

* SEES FY 2017 OPERATING INCOME BETWEEN € 400 AND € 410 MILLION

* Sees Fy 2017 Net Income Between € 290 and € 295 Million

* SEES FY 2017 EBITDA BETWEEN € 450 AND € 460 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)