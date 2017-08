May 4 (Reuters) - Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA:

* FY 2017 targets increased: sales of around EUR 1,250 million ($1.37 billion), EBITDA of around EUR 425 million, operating income around EUR 380 million and net income around EUR 275 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)