Feb 27 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA:
* Signs an exclusive license agreement with the Meyer Hospital in Florence
* Agreement covers the know-how of the Meyer Hospital for the development of a treatment for
pre-term babies affected by retinopathy of prematurity
* Treatment is currently being investigated in a phase II clinical trial by the Meyer
Hospital
* Recordati will complete the clinical development and the regulatory steps necessary to
obtain the marketing approval for the drug
Source text: bit.ly/2ml9uJQ
