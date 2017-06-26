UPDATE 6-UK's May strikes $1.3 billion deal with N.Irish party to prop up government
* Angry Scotland, Wales say deal weakens United Kingdom (Adds comments from Scotland, Wales, Labour leader Corbyn)
June 26 Red Eagle Mining Corp
* Red eagle mining announces rights offering
* Red eagle mining- filed rights offering circular in connection with offering of rights to buy units for proceeds of up to approximately c $46 million
* Red eagle mining - use of proceeds from rights offering is for underground development, paste back fill plant, underground delineation drilling
* Red eagle mining corp - for each two rights holder will be entitled to subscribe for one unit at a subscription price of c $0.35 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie Mac announces $500 million reopening of 1.375% reference notes security due May 1, 2020