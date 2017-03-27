FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Red Hat reports Q4 and fiscal year 2017 results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Red Hat reports Q4 and fiscal year 2017 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Red Hat Inc -

* Red Hat reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 revenue $629 million versus I/B/E/S view $618.8 million

* Sees q1 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.52 to $0.53

* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap earnings per share about $2.60 to $2.64

* Sees fy 2018 gaap earnings per share about $1.69 to $1.73

* Sees q1 gaap earnings per share about $0.34 to $0.35

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.36

* Sees fy 2018 revenue up 13 to 14 percent

* Sees q1 revenue $643 million to $650 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year gaap operating margin expected to be approximately 15.2% and non-gaap operating margin is expected to be approximately 23.6%

* For q1 gaap operating margin is expected to be approximately 11.7% and non-gaap operating margin is expected to be approximately 20.0%

* Subscription revenue from application development-related,other emerging technologies offerings for quarter was $125 million, increase of 40%

* Portion of total backlog to be billed in future not reflected in financial statements was in excess of $650 million as of Feb 28, 2017vs. Excess of $410 million reported for 2016

* Says portion of total backlog to be billed during fiscal year 2018 was in excess of $330 million as of February 28, 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.27, revenue view $2.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $618.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $642.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fy revenue is expected to be $2.720 billion to $2.760 billion in U.S. Dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.