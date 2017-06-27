BRIEF-American Tower prices senior notes offering
* American Tower Corp - notes will have an interest rate of 3.55% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.773% of their face value
June 27 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc-
* Red Robin Gourmet Burgers - on June 22, Robert Aiken, director of co notified co that he will resign from the board effective as of June 23 - sec filing
* Concurrent with Aiken's resignation, the size of the board was reduced to eight directors Source text: (bit.ly/2sY22Vj) Further company coverage:
* Estimates its liquidity needs over the next twelve-month period to range from $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion