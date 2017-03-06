FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Red rock resorts says Station Casinos unit entered 2nd loan modification agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Red Rock Resorts Inc:

* Red Rock Resorts-on March 3 unit of station casinos llc entered second loan modification agreement with respect to credit agreement dated June 16,2011

* Red Rock Resorts - pursuant to second modification, CV Propco paid Deutsche Bank AG cayman islands branch $61.8 million in full settlement of all obligations

* Red Rock Resorts - pursuant to second modification, outstanding warrants to purchase 60 pct interests of CV Propco,NP Tropicana Llc issued were cancelled Source text - bit.ly/2mslA32 Further company coverage:

