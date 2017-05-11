BRIEF-Red Star Macalline Group Corp enters into equity transfer agreement

May 11 (Reuters) - Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd :

* RSM holding entered into equity transfer agreement with Shanghai Jiajinsuo Investment

* Shanghai Jiajinsuo Investment agreed to sell and RSM Holding agreed to acquire 100% equity interests in target co

* Agreement for an aggregate consideration of RMB96.1 million

* Does not expect to recognize any gain or loss from disposal of target co

* Upon completion, Shanghai Jiajinsuo financial information services will become direct wholly-owned subsidiary of rsm holding