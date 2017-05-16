BRIEF-Red Star Macalline Group's unit enters share swap agreement

May 16 (Reuters) - Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd

* Yantai Red Star and Red Star Management, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into share swap agreement

* Yantai Red Star agreed to sell and Red Star Management agreed to acquire 100% equity interests in Zhengzhou Juankai for consideration of RMB2.65 billion

* Group does not expect to generate any proceeds or recognise any substantial gain or loss in relation to this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: