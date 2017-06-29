June 29 Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd

* Refers to announcements in relation to future collaboration between company and fund regarding quasi-REITS programme​

* Announces that relevant governmental approval in relation to quasi- REITS programme has been obtained

* Upon receival of approval, co has entered into agreements to govern administration of fund and quasi-REITS programme

* Co, Gohigh Capital, Cindafund Investment Management, and others entered into limited partnership agreement

* Pursuant to limited partnership agreement, co will contribute RMB400 million into fund as limited partner