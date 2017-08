March 14 (Reuters) - Redan SA:

* Its FY 2016 net profit to be lowered by 1.3 million zlotys ($319,693) as its unit, Top Secret Sp. z o.o., reverses its deferred tax asset reserve of 1.3 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0664 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)