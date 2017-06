June 29 Redcentric Plc:

* FY revenue 104.6 million stg

* Preliminary announcement for year ended 31st March 2017

* Challenging year but trading in line with revised expectations

* Good sales pipeline looking forward

* Adjusted EBITDA** of £17.3m, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.5%

* Net debt £39.5m

* No dividend is payable for year