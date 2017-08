April 26 (Reuters) - Redefine International Plc:

* For six months ended 28 february, underlying earnings per share of 1.35 pence, in line with guidance

* Cash and available facilities of gbp100.3 million (31 august 2016: gbp57.3 million)