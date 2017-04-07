FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Redefine International to acquire control of German retail portfolio joint venture
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Redefine International to acquire control of German retail portfolio joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Redefine International Plc:

* Agrees €49 Million Investment to acquire control of german retail portfolio joint venture

* Acquisition of controlling interest in Leopard Portfolio consisting of 66 German retail properties currently held in joint venture

* Total portfolio independently valued at EUR 175.5 million reflecting a net initial yield of 7.4 per cent

* Consideration will be funded from cash resources

* Company will hold an effective 94 per cent controlling interest in portfolio, whilst providing 100 per cent

* Company will hold an effective 94 per cent controlling interest in portfolio, whilst providing 100 per cent. Of its non-bank financing requirements by way of shareholder loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.