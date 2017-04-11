April 12 Redflex Holdings Ltd:
* Systems Pty Ltd, has today entered into a contract with
'Gosafe' consortium (Road Safety Operations Ireland Limited)
* Anticipated that co's contract with 'Gosafe' will generate
revenue of approximately AUD8.5 million for company over next
six years
* As part of program, company, through its subsidiary, will
supply new hardware and software for photo enforcement cameras
* Company's continued involvement in 'Gosafe' program will
be for an initial term of six years with an option to extend for
one year
