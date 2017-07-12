FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 12:22 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma announces expected timeline for DSMB meeting

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* Redhill Biopharma announces expected timeline for dsmb meeting and provides update on enrollment in the rhb-104 phase iii study for Crohn's disease

* Redhill Biopharma - ‍second independent dsmb meeting of RHB-104 phase III study for Crohn's disease is planned to be held in late July 2017​

* Says ‍redhill expects to announce recommendation of DSMB meeting by early August 2017​

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - ‍to date, approximately 300 patients of planned total of 410 patients have been enrolled in ongoing phase III map us study​

* Redhill Biopharma - ‍assuming study is not stopped following DSMB meeting, completion of recruitment for map U.S. Study expected by beginning of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

