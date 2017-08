March 21 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* Redhill Biopharma announces first patient dosed in the open-label extension study to the phase iii study with rhb-104 for crohn’s disease

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd- second independent DSMB meeting for map us phase iii study is expected in mid-2017