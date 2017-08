May 25 (Reuters) - Redington (India) Ltd:

* March quarter consol profit 1.53 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total income 108.13 billion rupees

* Redington (India) Ltd - Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.38 billion rupees as per IND-AS; Consol total income 104.91 billion rupees

* All figures in consol

Source text - bit.ly/2qegnzb

