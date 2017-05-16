FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Redknee reports proposed transaction in furtherance of its strategic plan
May 16, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Redknee reports proposed transaction in furtherance of its strategic plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Redknee Solutions Inc:

* Redknee announces proposed transaction in furtherance of its strategic plan

* Redknee Solutions -entered non-binding letter of intent in respect of proposed transaction that will accelerate co's previously announced strategic plan

* Redknee Solutions -deal will be comprised of rights offering by co for subscription price per right of up to canadian dollar equivalent of US$0.50

* Redknee Solutions -contemporaneously with closing of rights offering, will enter into a services agreement with Crossover Markets Inc

* Redknee Solutions Inc says will also enter a technology services agreement with Devfactory FZ-Llc

* Redknee Solutions -rights offering to be backstopped by wave systems, an affiliate of esw capital, for amount of rights of up to 100 pct of rights offering

* Redknee Solutions -in connection with proposed transaction, wave will be granted warrant to acquire 2.5 million subordinate voting shares at US$0.50/share as fee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

