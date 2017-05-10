BRIEF-Redknee Solutions Q1 loss per share $0.14

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2017 / 10:23 PM / 3 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Redknee Solutions Inc:

* Redknee Solutions reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Qtrly revenue was $34.4 million compared to $39.8 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Order backlog of $161.4 million at march 31, 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $35.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects that this restructuring will generate annualized savings of $50 to $60 million over next 18 to 24 months

* Says intends to reinvest cost savings into customer success and to execute on its $100 million product revitalization plan

* Redknee solutions - independent directors have engaged independent advisors to assist in consideration of financing options to fund this restructuring

* Says has begun its restructuring activities and announces departure of cto, ralf guckert

* Redknee Solutions inc says "as company continues implementing further restructuring activities, it anticipates additional executive departures" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

