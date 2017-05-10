BRIEF-Redknee Solutions Q1 loss per share $0.14

May 10 (Reuters) - Redknee Solutions Inc:
* Redknee Solutions reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Qtrly revenue was $34.4 million compared to $39.8 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Order backlog of $161.4 million at march 31, 2017
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $35.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expects that this restructuring will generate annualized savings of $50 to $60 million over next 18 to 24 months
* Says intends to reinvest cost savings into customer success and to execute on its $100 million product revitalization plan
* Redknee solutions - independent directors have engaged independent advisors to assist in consideration of financing options to fund this restructuring
* Says has begun its restructuring activities and announces departure of cto, ralf guckert
* Redknee Solutions inc says "as company continues implementing further restructuring activities, it anticipates additional executive departures" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: